Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $28,395.94 and approximately $11.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.00283200 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.