Evedo 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.02 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Evedo token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 77.5% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00040269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.00290228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.91 or 0.02725127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

