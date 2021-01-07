MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $157.33 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $14.72 or 0.00037915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $157.33 million and approximately $870,086.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00250972 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001825 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 109.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.21 or 0.01461119 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 160.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,688,824 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

