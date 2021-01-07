AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Reaches $7.20 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $7.20 million and $161,620.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00040269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.00290228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.91 or 0.02725127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012751 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

