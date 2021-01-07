CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce sales of $82.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.63 million and the highest is $84.00 million. CAI International reported sales of $103.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $342.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.43 million to $343.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $336.63 million, with estimates ranging from $314.96 million to $358.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 8,533.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CAI International by 312.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

