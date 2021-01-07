Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post sales of $555.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.05 million and the lowest is $548.80 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $482.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.53. 83,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 84.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 18.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

