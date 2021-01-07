Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report sales of $88.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.15 million and the lowest is $87.16 million. DHT posted sales of $141.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $560.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.91 million to $561.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $351.12 million, with estimates ranging from $326.61 million to $375.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in DHT by 244.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 197.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 114,213 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 692.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 144,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 2,579,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,942. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.10.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

