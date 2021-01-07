$646.48 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce sales of $646.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.40 million to $661.70 million. Stericycle reported sales of $799.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 76.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after buying an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $4,415,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 39.1% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 245,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after buying an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 379,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,730. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

