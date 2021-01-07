Auroracoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $15.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.82 or 0.99923260 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00055196 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.