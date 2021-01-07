Chronobank Hits Market Capitalization of $749,983.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Chronobank token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00040311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00289803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00028714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.18 or 0.02713581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chronobank Token Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official website is chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

