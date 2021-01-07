Swerve (SWRV) Market Cap Hits $4.62 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00109785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00447151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00243403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,317,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,119,942 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

