EagleX (EGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $13,064.46

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. EagleX has a market cap of $13,064.46 and approximately $389.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EagleX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00109785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00447151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00243403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052149 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.