Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce $16.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. Sientra posted sales of $23.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $64.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $83.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 517,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth about $2,694,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 153.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 282,057 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 370.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.