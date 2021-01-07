IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 337,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 230,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

The stock has a market cap of $232.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in IMV by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

