Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 3,029,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,870,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPRT. ValuEngine cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

The stock has a market cap of $754.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

