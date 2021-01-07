Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $218.37 and last traded at $217.76. 205,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 191,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Get Globant alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 172.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globant by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.