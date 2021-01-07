Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Up 6.9%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 2,396,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 861,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

About Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

