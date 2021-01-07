Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Up 6.8%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) shares traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.54 and last traded at $90.05. 1,405,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,481,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Incyte by 461.1% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 39.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 24.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

