Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Trading Up 6.7%

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 334,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 277,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several brokerages have commented on DSSI. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $287.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 700,658 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $2,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 256,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

