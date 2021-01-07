Zacks: Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the lowest is $3.62 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

NYSE:W traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,518. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.91 and a 200-day moving average of $264.21.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 14,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $4,294,929.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,767 shares in the company, valued at $42,327,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,236 shares of company stock valued at $99,314,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wayfair by 17.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.