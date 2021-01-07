Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 6.5%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.92. 201,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 212,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $125.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

