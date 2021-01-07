$132.97 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $132.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.03 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $127.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $509.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.86 million to $510.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $543.32 million, with estimates ranging from $536.31 million to $555.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,280 shares of company stock worth $5,437,198. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 205,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. EVERTEC has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $42.35.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

