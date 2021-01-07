Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,161.71 and last traded at $1,159.53. Approximately 1,371,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,297,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,087.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,057.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,095.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,018.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

