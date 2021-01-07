NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Price Up 10.2%

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.97 and last traded at $91.67. Approximately 139,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 101,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $485,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 123.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

