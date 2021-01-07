Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $864.86 Million

Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $864.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $836.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $914.80 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $847.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $15.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.82. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $437.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

