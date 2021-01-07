TTC Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bibox. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00291481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.75 or 0.02723737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

