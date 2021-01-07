Multiplier Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,704.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $14,704.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00109628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.00445206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00053242 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MXXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.