Zacks: Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the highest is $4.06 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $13.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $220.35.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.