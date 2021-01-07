Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $705.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $695.00 million and the highest is $724.40 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $549.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 96,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $340,287.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,794 shares of company stock valued at $976,970. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

