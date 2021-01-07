Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Trading 7.3% Higher

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.10. 315,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 773,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Insignia Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,357,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,616.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

