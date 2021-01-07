Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Trading Up 7.5%

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 2,006,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,133,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Company Profile (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

