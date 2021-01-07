EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Up 7.6%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.63. 302,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 317,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

