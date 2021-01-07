GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Shares Up 7.8%

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) shares shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.81. 2,263,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,370,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigCapital3 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

