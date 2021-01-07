Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 617,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 776,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Codexis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

