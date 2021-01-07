NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Up 8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s share price rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.75 and last traded at $111.89. Approximately 4,521,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,316,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Get NetEase alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 376.2% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,000 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $391,925,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 310.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,740,000 after purchasing an additional 690,811 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1,048.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,275 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $144,832,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.