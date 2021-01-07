FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Up 34.5% Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $9,151.62 and approximately $782.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00030548 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001358 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002746 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

