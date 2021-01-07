VideoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.30 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $166,169.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 172.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.