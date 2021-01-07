Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.53.

NYSE:RL traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,322. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.