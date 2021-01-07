SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report sales of $288.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.50 million and the lowest is $280.23 million. SMART Global posted sales of $272.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. BidaskClub upgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SMART Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.14 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,941,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 33,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

