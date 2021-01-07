Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to “Buy”

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 9,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

