Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. 44,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 45,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $292,989.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 41.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 102,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 77.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

