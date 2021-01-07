PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.05. 336,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 399,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. Research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.