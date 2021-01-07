uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $42.03. Approximately 505,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 444,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get uniQure alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts predict that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after buying an additional 277,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after buying an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in uniQure by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,559,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.