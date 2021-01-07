DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading 9.3% Higher

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $28.91. 12,337,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 6,891,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

