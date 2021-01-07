Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Up 9.7%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) shares shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.84. 548,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 222,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THTX. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.