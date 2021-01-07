Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 500,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 562,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $325.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 129,059 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.
