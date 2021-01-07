Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 500,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 562,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $325.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 129,059 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.