Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Up 10.6%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s share price shot up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $38.09. 1,137,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 410,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95.

About Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.