THETA Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005131 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Coinbit, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $148.98 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00040611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00293168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.05 or 0.02673449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00024266 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, OKEx, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Huobi, IDEX, DDEX, Bithumb, Gate.io, Binance, Coinbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

