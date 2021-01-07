Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $2.98 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00040611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00293168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.05 or 0.02673449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,091,756,057 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

