European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.76. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EAT stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 121.90 ($1.59). The stock had a trading volume of 469,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94. European Assets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 62.40 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 123 ($1.61).

In related news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £955.84 ($1,248.81).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

